JSO: Two injured after argument at liquor store turns into shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two people are recovering after a shooting at MDC Liquors on Atlantic Boulevard last night. Both the store clerk and the suspect are in stable condition.

It started when a customer came in to buy something and got into an argument with the clerk. Things got heated and turned into a fight. The store owner jumped in to help the clerk.

After the fight, the customer left but came back a short time later with a gun and shot the clerk. The store owner then fired back, hitting the suspect several times.

The suspect managed to drive to his home on Rigel Road. A nearby police auxiliary officer heard the commotion and tried to help.

A woman, said to be a family member of the suspect, also stepped in to give aid.

While the officer and the woman were helping, a man walked out of the house and fired a shot at them.

Police say they have detained the man who fired at the officer and the woman.

Detectives are still looking into what happened and are questioning everyone involved.

Officers think they have identified everyone connected to the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with more information to call them at 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

