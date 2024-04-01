Local

JSO Arrests Multiple Suspects Following an October Shooting on the Westside

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

JSO murder suspects

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says multiple people have been arrested following an October shooting on the Westside.

We told you last year when police responded to a shooting off of Sophia Street near Commonwealth Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Javan Holmes suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Holmes was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Members of JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units determined a group of suspects were persons of interest in the early investigation.

Their ages range from 16 to 21 years old, and those individuals were interviewed by homicide detectives.

At that time, one suspect was arrested, 21-year-old Arron Sutherland, for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

After several months of investigation, JSO says five suspects were arrested on March 29th in the fatal shooting of Holmes.

Sutherland was re-arrested since he was already in custody at the Pre-trial Detention Facility.

He is now charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The remaining suspects facing second degree murder charges include: 21-year-old Anthony Beach; 16-year-old Daisha Carney; 20-year-old Dylan Hallicy.

The fifth suspect, 19-year-old Laetitta Moore is facing Accessory after the Fact.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Sheifalika Bhatnagar

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sheifalika Bhatnagar is WOKV's morning traffic and news reporter. She is a University of North Florida graduate with a degree in Communication, focused on Multimedia Production and Journalism.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!