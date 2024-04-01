JSO Arrests Multiple Suspects Following an October Shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says multiple people have been arrested following an October shooting on the Westside.

We told you last year when police responded to a shooting off of Sophia Street near Commonwealth Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Javan Holmes suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Holmes was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Members of JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units determined a group of suspects were persons of interest in the early investigation.

Their ages range from 16 to 21 years old, and those individuals were interviewed by homicide detectives.

At that time, one suspect was arrested, 21-year-old Arron Sutherland, for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

After several months of investigation, JSO says five suspects were arrested on March 29th in the fatal shooting of Holmes.

Sutherland was re-arrested since he was already in custody at the Pre-trial Detention Facility.

He is now charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The remaining suspects facing second degree murder charges include: 21-year-old Anthony Beach; 16-year-old Daisha Carney; 20-year-old Dylan Hallicy.

The fifth suspect, 19-year-old Laetitta Moore is facing Accessory after the Fact.





