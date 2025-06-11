Local

JSO Asking for Help Finding Missing Girls

JSO Asking for Help Finding Missing girls Taylor D. Muller and Brooklyn J. Albertie, courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two missing and endangered girls in Jacksonville’s North Westside neighborhood.

11-year-old Taylor Muller and 10-year-old Brooklyn Albertie were both reported missing around 3:40am.

The family says they searched for the children when they didn’t return home after leaving a residence on the 2800 block of Lippia Road yesterday before 3pm. The children left that residence to get on a bus to a local park on Benedict Road.

Taylor is described as having dark hair styled in an afro, wearing pink and blue shorts, and a black hoodie with a logo on the front.

Brooklyn also has dark hair, was wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, and gray shorts.

JSO is asking anyone in the area to check their security cameras, vehicles, and properties to help them find these children.

Anyone having seen or who knows the whereabouts of Taylor and Brooklyn is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

