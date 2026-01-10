JSO asks for help identifying grocery store thief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a robbery at a grocery store in the 5800 block of Atlantic Boulevard on December 11, 2025.

Officers say the suspect, an older man, stole items from the store.

When staff tried to stop him, he threatened to hurt them and then took off.

Deputies described him as about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a green mask, and a blue beanie, JSO said.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500. Tips can also be shared anonymously with First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

