JSO: Briefing to be held regarding an accidental drowning on the Southside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Police activity)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press briefing regarding an accidental downing that occurred Tuesday night on the Southside.

According to JSO, the incident occurred around the 9000 block of Star Drive.

This is a developing story, Action News Jax will be working to learn more and update you within the hour.

