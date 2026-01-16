JSO corrections officer charged with battery, witness tampering in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a current corrections officer on Thursday night after a reported battery in Flagler County on Wednesday.

According to the release from JSO, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Wednesday afternoon. Flagler County deputies met the victim and were told that they had been battered by the suspect following a verbal argument.

According to the arrest report, the victim advised that she and the suspect had been drinking since the morning, and an argument began after a statement about their sexual relationship.

The report states that the victim told deputies that the suspect choked and punched her after calling her derogatory names.

54-year-old Jose R. Guerra, a 19-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was identified as the suspect and was detained. Guerra was taken into custody and arrested for Battery and Witness Tampering. He was then transferred to the Flagler County Jail.

