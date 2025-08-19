JSO: Father and son arrested in major drug bust on East 25th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing multiple felony charges after detectives uncovered a large stash of drugs inside a home on East 25th Street near Buckman Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, narcotics detectives received a tip in June that the home was being used for drug sales.

After building their case, they executed a search warrant in July with help from the SWAT Team and Task Force.

Inside, detectives reported finding:

13.1 grams of fentanyl

66.2 grams of powder cocaine

28.3 grams of MDMA

6.9 grams of crack cocaine

868.7 grams of marijuana

Police arrested Alfred Bell, 62, and his son, also named Alfred Bell, 41. Both are now facing felony charges.

JSO thanked the community for tips and urged residents to report suspicious activity by calling 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.