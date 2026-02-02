JSO headquarters closed Monday due to winter weather incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters, also known as the Police Memorial Building, will be closed to the public on Monday due to a winter weather-related incident, JSO says.

JSO later confirmed with Action News Jax that the incident has to do with the water supply and is working closely with JEA.

The headquarters is located at 501 E. Bay St. in downtown Jacksonville.

Residents seeking a police report or a local criminal background check may visit any of JSO’s six district substations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Substation locations are:

District 1: 5258-13 Norwood Ave.

5258-13 Norwood Ave. District 2: 9119 Merrill Road

9119 Merrill Road District 3: 8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110

8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110 District 4: 3726 Blanding Blvd.

3726 Blanding Blvd. District 5: 1767 Kings Road

1767 Kings Road District 6: 1680 Dunn Ave.

JSO said its Patrol Division and Communications Center will continue to operate as usual.

Citizens may call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 for police services and should call 911 in an emergency.

The JSO Forfeiture Warehouse, located at 1087 Haines St., will also be closed Monday.

Information regarding operating hours for both locations on Tuesday, February 3, will be released at a later time.

