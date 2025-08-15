JSO: Help identify victim in deadly hit-and-run near Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) needs the public’s help in identifying the victim of a deadly hit-and-run near Edgewood Avenue.

According to JSO, patrol officers in District 6 responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Wainwright Circle around 3:30 p.m. on July 21.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A woman was crossing the street when a car hit her. The driver kept going, and the woman died at the scene.

After an extensive investigation by detectives in JSO’s Homicide, SWAT, Traffic Homicide, and Crime Scene Units, 42-year-old Durrell Bradley was named as the suspect.

JSO said that Bradley was arrested earlier in July. He is currently in the Duval County jail.

Bradley is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

JSO has not been able to identify the victim yet.

JSO encourages anyone who recognizes the victim to call 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]