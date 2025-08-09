JSO investigating homicide after man found dead on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his early 20s was found shot to death Friday night on the Westside.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fitzgerald Street and found the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives responded and detained multiple people for interviews.

Investigators say the circumstances and relationships involved are still unclear.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

