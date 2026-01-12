JSO investigating in-custody death of 77-year-old inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who died while in custody early Sunday morning.

Authorities identified the inmate as 77-year-old William Henry Miller Jr., who was arrested on November 4, 2025, on charges including soliciting a child via computer, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to police.

JSO says Miller was taken to the hospital on November 14, 2025 for pre-existing cardiac related issues and remained under medical care until his death.

According to police, Miller’s death is being investigated as a natural death, pending the Medical Examiner’s Office findings.

