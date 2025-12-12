JSO investigating in-custody death, no foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death after an inmate was transported to a local hospital due to complaints of a medical issue.

The inmate, 65-year-old Michael Eugene Waddington, was arrested in February for Sale/Delivery of Cocaine. JSO says he was subsequently sentenced to 12 months and was transferred to JSO’s Community Transition Center to serve the rest of his sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Waddington had complained of chest pains on December 5. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department evaluated him. He was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation due to his condition.

Waddington was said to have a pre-existing medical condition that did not get better during his stay at the hospital. JSO says he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. on December 10.

Based on JSO’s investigation, Waddington did not have any reported incidents with other inmates or staff before his recent medical episode.

JSO says Waddington’s death is still under investigation and is waiting for autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. They also say no foul play is suspected at this time.

