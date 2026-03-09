JSO issues warning about leaving vehicle running unattended after car stolen with baby in it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-month-old baby was safely returned to their mother after a suspect stole a running car from a parking lot.

On Jan. 8, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with that 1 year old child inside. The mother had briefly left her car running while she went into a store. The suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away. Officers soon identified the suspect as 22 year old Micah Simons and tracked down the stolen vehicle less than 20 minutes later.

The baby was not in the car, however. Officers soon found the child at a nearby store. Simmonds now faces charges of Battery and Grand Theft Auto.

If you’re asking who would leave their car running and unattended, according to JSO, it’s usually food delivery drivers and people at gas pumps.

As a reminder It is against Florida law to leave your vehicle running while unattended. JSO says you can face up a $114 ticket for doing so.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.