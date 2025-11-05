JSO: Jacksonville man arrested, accused of secretly filming woman at Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Javien Tarrence Smith on November 1 for secretly recording under a woman’s dress at the Walmart on Collins Road.

The incident happened on July 3, and Smith reportedly used his phone to take pictures under the woman’s dress while she was shopping.

A witness saw what was happening, confronted Smith, and saw the images on his phone.

Detectives questioned Smith, but he denied doing anything wrong.

Police were called to the Walmart after someone reported the incident.

Store cameras backed up the woman’s story, showing Smith leaning down in a suspicious way near her.

Facial recognition helped police identify Smith, and the woman later picked him out in a photo lineup.

JSO says Smith had already been convicted of a similar crime before, which gave police more reason to arrest him.

Smith was detained and taken to the police station for questioning. Despite his denials, the evidence led to his arrest for the offense.

Police said that surveillance video and facial recognition played a big part in solving the case.

