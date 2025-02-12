JSO: Jacksonville man arrested for deadly wrong-way hit-and-run crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rodney Wesley was arrested for causing the Feb. 4 crash on I-295 North that killed one person and hurt two others, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO arrest reports reveal what happened leading up to the crash and how Wesley was caught.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a report of a stolen car on Somerton Court on Feb. 3. The next day, officers followed up on the theft.

The owner of the stolen Lexus told police “his neighbor’s daughter knew who had stolen the vehicle and had seen him with the vehicle earlier in the day.”

The car was found abandoned on Buttercup Street the same day.

Around 4:31 p.m. officers responded to an armed carjacking at the ARCO gas station on 103rd Street. The suspect, later identified as Wesley, stole a pickup truck.

Later, around 9 p.m., officers arrived at the scene of the deadly I-295 crash. According to the arrest report, the pickup truck was found crashed in the roadway. A significant amount of blood was found inside and outside the car.

The backpack of the suspect who stole the truck was also found inside. A broken gun was also found.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the suspect drove the pickup truck the wrong way on I-295 North. The driver hit a motorcyclist, sending him into the road. Another car then hit the rider. The 66-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were treated for minor injuries.

FHP said the suspect exited the truck and tried to steal another car before leaving the scene on the exterior of a semi-tractor trailer.

According to the JSO arrest report, one officer who saw the crash said he would be able to identify the pickup truck driver if he saw the suspect again. On Feb. 5, the officer was shown a picture of Wesley. The officer confirmed the picture was of the man who exited the pickup truck after the crash.

On Feb. 6, officers were actively searching for Wesley due to active warrants. JSO found the suspect riding a bicycle on Susie Street. When they tried to make contact with him, Wesley ran away on foot.

He was found hiding behind a shed on Osteen Street. According to the arrest report, a JSO K9 was used to bring the suspect into custody.

Wesley is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, carjacking (armed with weapon). attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, resisting officer without violence to his or her person, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and petite theft.

He is currently in the Duval County Jail with a bond of $2,580,024.

