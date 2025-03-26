Local

JSO, JTA attending job fair on Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Dozens of jobs up for grabs between two Jacksonville job fairs
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Transportation Authority are taking part in a CareerSource Recruitment Fair.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s happening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can attend at 11268 Beach Blvd.

Make sure to bring your resume.

Click here to view open positions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!