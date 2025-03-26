JSO, JTA attending job fair on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Transportation Authority are taking part in a CareerSource Recruitment Fair.

It’s happening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can attend at 11268 Beach Blvd.

Make sure to bring your resume.

Click here to view open positions.

