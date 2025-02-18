JSO makes arrest in Murray Hill shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Latorray Collins, the suspect, was detained at the scene.

According to a filed police report, a witness with connections to both the victim and the suspect reveals more details about the initial incident. According to this witness, he was in the car with the victim, Latasha Taylor, when the incident took place.

The witness states that he and Taylor had gone to meet with friends at a nearby liquor store. Upon following the friends down the road, he noticed Collins car following behind him. When all cars were stopped at a traffic signal, Collins exited her vehicle and approached the witnesses, where the verbal altercation had begun between Collins and Taylor.

When the witness felt that the situation would turn physical, he stepped out of the vehicle to intervene. That was when the shots were fired.

Latasha Taylor is still in the hospital, but her family says she is making progress.

