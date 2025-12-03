JSO: Man arrested in San Marco area for masturbating in public and possessing marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested James Corey Oneal on November 29 after several people reported that he exposed himself and had marijuana on him.

According to JSO, witnesses said Oneal was following women with a baby and acting inappropriately on San Marco Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Oneal, who did not have a medical marijuana card, with marijuana in his possession.

A witness said he saw Oneal approach two women and an infant. “I saw the man go up to them, and I told him to get away,” he said, according to JSO.

The initial call described a man in a white vest walking into a store with his genitals out. Along the way, officers got more calls saying the man was masturbating and following women down the sidewalk.

Police searched the area and found Oneal in a covered parking spot of an empty rental house.

When officers tried to arrest him, he tried to run, but the officers were able to catch him.

Oneal denied exposing himself, saying witnesses might have seen his belt. Police searched him and found a small white bottle with marijuana. Oneal said he uses it for anxiety, according to the arrest report.

Oneal was taken to jail and faces several charges, including exposure of sexual organs and marijuana possession.

