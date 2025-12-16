JSO: Man held knife to mother’s face, shot by officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Candice Colebrooke woke up this morning, never did she expect to hear a police standoff down the road from her house.

“We seen cars pull up through but I thought they were like the other neighbors. It wasn’t until we were hearing like negotiations. I thought it was the TV that was playing,” said Colebrooke.

JSO says they were called to Bradd Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday to a domestic violence call.

When they got there, investigators say the suspect, Corey Sweeney, 31, was having an argument with his mom.

“It escalated and he pulled out a knife, held it up to his mom’s face, made some slashing movements, didn’t cut her but threatened her, threatened to kill her,” JSO Chief Alan Parker during a news conference Tuesday morning

The mom was able to escape the house according to JSO. She was the one who called 911. JSO tried looking through the windows of the home to see if Sweeney was inside. Sweeney then allegedly busted a window open, and a JSO officer was cut in the process.

That’s when officers backed away and notified swat.

“They continued a voice to him to try to get him just to come out peacefully, come out your hands empty. he wouldn’t, there was a couple times he came out, he was wearing a football helmet, carried a hammer, waving it around at everybody and just not compliant with what they’re saying to do, yelling stuff. Saying he’s gonna shoot, he had a shotgun,” said Chief Parker.

It’s unclear if Sweeney had a shotgun. Investigators say the negotiations went on for roughly four hours. Colebrooke was awake for it.

“The cops were still saying please come out please just listen to us please come out we can hear them on the megaphone all the way from here,” said Colebrooke.

Then just after 3 a.m., JSO says Sweeney came out of his house for the last time.

“He comes out with a different object in his hand and he kind of goes toward the officers and rears back like he’s gonna throw it or whatever he’s going to do,” said Chief Parker. “Two of them shoot their firearms. He was shot in the leg.”

Colebrooke says the entire situation to her comes as a complete shock.

“It was kind of scary cause nothing really happened the whole year that I’ve been here,” said Colebrooke. “We never had anything like this ever happened.”

This is the 16th officer involved shooting for JSO this year. Sweeney has a prior criminal history including battery on a person 65 years or older this year. We have requested that report from JSO.

