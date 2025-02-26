JSO: Man injured in drive-by shooting on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s was shot in the ankle during a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and his girlfriend were walking near the 2000 block of Evergreen Avenue when a dark-colored sedan approached.

Police said the back right passenger lowered their window and fired one shot. The vehicle then drove west away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a yellow ski mask.

JSO said this appears to be a random act.

The victim is in stable condition.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

