JSO: Man recovering after being shot, stabbed in garage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after he was shot and stabbed while sitting in his garage early Monday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded around 5:33 a.m. to the 9600 block of Hazel Lake Drive after getting a call about a person shot, JSO said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and stab wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took him to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Investigators said the man was sitting inside his garage when two men walked up and briefly spoke with him.

During that interaction, detectives say the suspects shot and stabbed him before taking off.

At this point, JSO believes the attack was isolated, but the suspects have not been found.

Police described the suspects as one heavy-set man and one skinny man.

They were last seen leaving in a black or dark gray SUV, though investigators do not know which direction the vehicle went.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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