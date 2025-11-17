JSO: Man seen working on building rooftop, found dead on ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he fell off of the roof of a two-story commercial building he was working on. The man was last seen at about 11 p.m. Sunday on the building located in the 4600 block of Heckscher Drive, JSO said at a news conference Monday morning.

The man’s body was found on the west side of the building on the ground level at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, JSO said adding that they do not suspect foul play.

Police said the victim lived on the premises and also worked on maintenance there.

