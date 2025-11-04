JSO: Man shot to death outside popular Baymeadows area Hookah lounge, accused shooter called 911

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting at a business on Baymeadows Road left one man dead late Monday night, with the suspected shooter detained by police. The incident occurred at Medusa Lounge, 9551 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police responded to the area just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting at the location, police said. The shooter, who was also the 911 caller, remained at the scene and was detained when officers arrived, Jacksonville police said at a news conference early Tuesday.

Officer searched the area and located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units remained at the scene early Tuesday. Homicide detectives are writing search warrants and plan to take the suspected shooter to the Police Memorial Building downtown for an interview, police said.

Investigators have not determined the relationship between the shooter and the victim, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is askede to call JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

