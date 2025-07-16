JSO: Man shot during early morning argument on Catoma Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was shot early Wednesday morning after an argument outside a home on the city’s Westside, according to police.

JSO says the man walked into a local hospital around 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Catoma Street. Police say the man got into a dispute with another person before being shot.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the argument.

Crime scene investigators are working the area and going door to door to speak with neighbors.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call (904) 630-0500.

