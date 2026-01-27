JSO: Man shot in face, shoulder while traveling on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was in stable condition at the hospital Tuesday morning after reporting that he was shot in the face and shoulder while traveling “somewhere” on the Westside, Jacksonville police said.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in response to the victim described as a male in his 20s who was being treated, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Police said the victim couldn’t provide any suspect information and officers canvassed the area, but couldn’t find a crime scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police number at 904-630-0500.

