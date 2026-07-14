JSO: Man shot, takes himself to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens was shot Monday while “walking on an unknown roadway‚” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. Officers were called to the hospital at about 6:21 p.m. for reports of the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking on an unknown roadway when he was shot one time. The suspect is currently unknown,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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