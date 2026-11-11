JSO: Man in wheelchair hit, killed while attempting to cross Hodges Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 11:30 AM: The sheriff’s office announced all lanes are reopened.

10:30 AM: At a briefing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office explained that a “transient white male” in his late 60s was attempting to cross Hodges Blvd. at Fario Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a truck.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The truck driver is cooperating with investigators, JSO said.

Lanes are expected to remain closed for the next hour, or so, while investigators continue to work.

The sheriff’s office said this is the 143rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 34th involving a pedestrian.

9:45 AM: Action News Jax’s crew at the scene confirmed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that at least one person had died in the crash.

All lanes remain closed. The sheriff’s office is expected to brief the media at 10:15 a.m. on the incident.

7:10 AM: All lanes of Hodges Boulevard are closed Wednesday morning at the intersection of Beach Boulevard due to a crash.

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