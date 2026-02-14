JSO: Minibike rider killed in early morning crash on Gate Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his early twenties died after a collision between a minibike and an SUV early Saturday morning on Gate Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on JT Butler Boulevard.

Police said the man was riding a minibike south in the middle lane of Gate Parkway when an SUV, driven by a woman in her late fifties, turned left from JT Butler Boulevard onto northbound Gate Parkway.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue took the minibike rider to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

JSO says this marks the 25th traffic fatality in Duval County so far this year.

