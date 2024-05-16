JSO: Search for missing child last seen with her mother in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO said Layla A. Jenkins and her mother, Nikita M. Adside were last seen on Mon., May 13 at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 1800 Myrtle Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Layla was reported missing by her father on Wed., May 15 just before 6:30 p.m.

Because of the child’s age, JSO is asking the community for help.

Layla has been described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Her mother Nikita is 33 years old. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone having seen or who knows the whereabouts of Layla or Nikita is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.