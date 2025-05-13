JSO: Officers rescue three drowning kids at the beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says its officers helped save three children at the beach who were drowning.

This happened at Huguenot Park on Saturday afternoon, when the officer heard a boy screaming for help.

Just moments before, officers saw a beachgoer, identified as Steven Insco, carry a boy and girl out of the water.

“Beach Patrol Officer Tyler Sweeney stripped off his vest and gear, grabbed a buoy, and dove into the water to find the boy who was calling for help,” JSO said.

According to JSO, the boy was caught in a rip current.

At the same time, JSO says another officer, Billy Crocker, did CPR on the 8-year-old girl until she started showing signs of recovery.

When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived, they gave the girl oxygen and then took her to a nearby hospital.

Officer Sweeney also managed to bring the boy back to shore safely.

“On Sunday, Officer Crocker followed up with the girl at the hospital and confirmed she had improved and would be released soon,“ JSO said.

“We can’t stress water safety enough. Rip currents and rough surf are deadly. Adults and children need to be extra cautious, know their swimming abilities, and—if in doubt—stay out," JSO said.

