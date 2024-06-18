JSO: One person detained after another person found dead at downtown home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead person was discovered at a home during a wellness check.

According to detectives, at around 4:29 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a home on East Bay Street for a wellness check and located a dead person on the property.

Detectives suspect foul play and detained one person at the scene for questioning. Since the circumstances that lead up to the death and the relationship between the victim and the detained person are unknown, the classification for this case is pending.

JSO said the incident appears to be isolated and doesn’t threaten the surrounding community.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

