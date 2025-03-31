JSO: Over 250 grams of Fentanyl, multiple weapons seized in Northwest Jacksonville after drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug bust on Monday where over 250 grams of Fentanyl was seized.

In a post on social media, JSO states that they became aware of a fentanyl operation after receiving a tip.

Upon arriving at a home on Lippia Rd., the SO Street Level Narcotics team discovered:

253.7 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 126,850 doses)

5.2 grams of powder and crack cocaine

$1,924 in cash

1 rifle, 1 shotgun, and 5 pistols

2 Rolex watches

1 sedan

Both suspects, 27-year-old Chemar Durden and 34-year-old Clifton Crews, are in JSO custody facing serious felony charges.

JSO encourages the public to report any information regarding drug activity to 904-630-0500.

