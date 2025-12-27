JSO: Pedestrian killed in crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian died Friday evening after being hit by a car on New Kings Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of New Kings Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police say a man in his mid-30s was driving a Ford Flex northbound when he struck a man who was walking in the roadway. There are no marked crosswalks in that area.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the pedestrian, believed to be a man in his mid-60s, dead at the scene.

JSO says this is the 163rd traffic death in Duval County this year and the 36th involving a pedestrian.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.