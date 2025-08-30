JSO releases bodycam footage of fatal police shooting involving man in mental health crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of a man reportedly in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 13 in a neighborhood near East 25th and Buckman Streets. According to JSO, 34-year-old Brian Gillis was shot and killed by Officer Caleb Bumgarner after allegedly threatening the officer with a knife. Gillis died at the scene.

Around 7 a.m., Gillis’ mother called 911, telling dispatchers that her son was in crisis and had just started a fire.

“Is the property still burning?” the dispatcher asked. “No, it’s a small fire,” Gillis’ mother replied. “But he damaged their property and vandalized it.”

According to police, Gillis had started a small fire at a neighbor’s home overnight and had thrown paint on the property. Surveillance video appears to confirm the account.

In body camera footage, Gillis’ mother can be heard explaining what happened. “This is their house; my son has damaged their house. He is mentally ill.” A neighbor said, “He kind of burnt it, and then he tried to put the fire out with paint, and he, I guess, he realized he was wrong.”

A neighbor also spoke with officers on scene, describing Gillis’ mental state and saying he believed people were conspiring against him.

“He has these moments where he told me that he feels like somebody is plotting against me. Then they told them that the person is inside the house. So that’s why he did what he did,” another neighbor explained. “I just want him to get some help.”

Police said a mental health worker had already visited the home earlier that morning but was unable to locate Gillis, who had left before officers arrived.

Later that morning, Officer Caleb Bumgarner located Gillis and confronted him. Body camera footage shows Bumgarner pulling his Taser and issuing verbal commands to Gillis, who was holding a knife.

“Get on the ground!” the officer shouted.

Gillis responded by saying, “Back up! Back up!”

Gillis is seen running away from the officer while still holding the knife. That’s when Bumgarner switched from his Taser to his firearm and opened fire, shooting six times. The incident unfolded on the sidewalk as Gillis fled. JSO said Gillis pointed the knife at Bumgarner before the shots were fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gillis had no criminal history but had been Baker Acted multiple times due to mental health concerns.

Both a criminal and internal administrative investigation are now underway to determine whether the officer’s use of force was lawful and in line with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policy.

