JSO releases video of deadly officer-involved shooting at Jacksonville gas station

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Jacksonville gas station last month.

The incident occurred on March 17th at a Gate gas station near Bowden Road and Interstate 95.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Michael Krause entered a convenience store around 9:16 a.m. and pulled what appeared to be a handgun. Authorities say Krause demanded the clerk call police, stating he wanted to die and wanted officers to kill him.

Officials later determined the weapon was a Glock-19 replica airsoft gun.

Before officers arrived, Krause reportedly told people in the parking lot that he planned to come out shooting. When police got to the scene, Krause exited the store, shouted “Are you ready?” and moved toward officers with the weapon raised and pointed at them. An officer then fired, striking Krause. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Attorney’s Office and JSO are continuing to review the shooting.

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