Local

JSO: In search for suspect in violent crime in Mixon Town area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO: Searching for suspect
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville is currently searching for this unidentified subject, have you seen her?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a social media post by JSO on Wednesday, the suspect was involved in a violent crime on Monday, March 17, in the Mixon Town area.

If you recognize this woman, call the JSO non-emergency number 90-630-0500 or call First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!