JSO searching for 3-year-old missing girl

Jacksonville, FL — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a missing 3-year-old on the northwest side.

3-year-old Tahiry Elanii Brown was reported missing by family Sunday afternoon and was last seen on foot on Ken Knight Drive.

Detectives believe Tahiry is in the company of Jamall Mayfield, who is reported to be hard of hearing. JSO says efforts to locate both Tahiry and Jamall have been unsuccessful.

Descriptions of both are below. If you see them please contact JSO at (904) 630-0500.

Name: Tahiry Elanii Brown

Age: 3

Race/Sex: Black / Female

Height/Weight: 3′0″ / 30 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown / Black braids

Clothing: Short sleeve Minnie Mouse dress with purple slides





Name: Jamall Cortiz Mayfield

Age: 49

Race/Sex: Black / Male

Height/Weight: 5′11″ / 170 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown / Bald

Clothing: Black baseball style cap, Black “Anti-Social” sweatshirt, black pants, and black boots



