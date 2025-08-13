JSO searching for man accused of credit card fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from an unlocked car.

It happened last month outside a store on Max Leggett Parkway.

Officers say the suspect used her credit cards to spend more than $500 at four stores in the area.

Security cameras caught him shopping with the stolen cards.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

