JSO searching for duo accused of stealing fragrances worth $1,400

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people accused of stealing more than $1,400 in perfume from a beauty supply store.

Investigators say it happened on September 20 at a store near Crosshill Boulevard.

The suspects walked through the aisles, grabbed multiple bottles of designer fragrances, and left without paying, according to officers.

Surveillance photos show one person wearing a shirt with “USA” on the front and the other wearing a Prada hat.

Deputies ask anyone who recognizes them to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

People can also remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Officials say Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

