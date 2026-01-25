JSO searching for hit-and-run suspect after fatal crash on Vernon Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old Black man was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday, January 10, on Vernon Road, between Edgewood Avenue and West 45th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say the driver left the scene, and the victim died from his injuries.

Detectives released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest and are asking for the public’s help to find the driver.

Police have not released further details about the car or driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Tips can also be given anonymously to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

