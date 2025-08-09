JSO searching for man accused of shooting victim at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:25 a.m. at a gas station on Soutel Drive.

Officers say the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was parked at the station when another man tried to get into his vehicle.

When the victim refused, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him, hitting him in the left arm and face.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is now in stable condition.

JSO urges anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

