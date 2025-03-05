JSO: Searching for missing and endangered adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 11:09 p.m.

Levi Allen has been reported found.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered adult.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, March 4, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard about a missing adult, 2-year-old Levi Allen.

Officers were advised that Levi, who is diagnosed with Autism, had walked away from his residence at around 6:30 p.m.

Details about Levi can be seen below:

Levi Allen - JSO Missing Person

Anyone having seen or who may know Levi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.