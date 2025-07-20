JSO searching for missing endangered teen on Northwest side of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen who may be in danger.

Travis McCrimager Jr., 16, was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday near Moncrief Road and 45th Street, according to his family.

He has low-functioning autism, and police say his disappearance is a serious concern.

Travis is 6 feet tall and has black hair in twists. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, camo shorts, and black Crocs.

Police ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

