JSO searching for missing woman last seen near Belfort Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 57-year-old Maria Carson, who was reported missing early Sunday.

Police say Maria was last seen by hospital staff near Belfort Road, possibly at a nearby gas station.

She may have been wearing a blue hospital gown and was not wearing shoes.

Maria is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone who has seen Maria or knows where she is should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

