JSO searching for suspect after man shot on Johnson Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening on Johnson Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Johnson Avenue.

The victim, an adult male, drove himself to a local hospital and is in stable condition. He was shot in the leg, but the injury is not life-threatening.

JSO says someone fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle while he was driving. Only one bullet hit the car, and the man could not give a description of the shooter because it was dark.

Detectives found two shell casings in the street.

JSO asks anyone with information to call 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

