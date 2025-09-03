JSO searching for trio accused of shoplifting on Southside Boulevard

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify three people accused of shoplifting from a store on Southside Boulevard earlier this month.

Police say on August 14, security cameras captured the trio arriving with empty handbags.

According to JSO, they filled a cart with merchandise, then stuffed items into their bags and even down their pants before leaving the store.

Officers say they’re now working to identify the suspects.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

