JSO seeks public’s help to identify people who know senior woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying or locating people who may know an elderly woman.

According to JSO, officers found the older woman near Lindy Trail off Ricker Road Sunday afternoon.

The woman is 5′6″ and 160 pounds. She is also described as having brown eyes and grey hair. She is said to be wearing a black bonnet, a black shirt, a multi-colored skirt, and white slides.

JSO says she may be of Haitian descent and possibly has the last name ‘St. Louis’.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who knows the woman to contact them at 904-630-0500.

