JSO: Suspect sought after robbery in Moncrief area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect after a committed robbery in the Moncrief area that occurred on Saturday, March 8.

According to JSO, the robbery occurred near the 4300 block of Moncrief Road West.

JSO states that the suspect approached the victim asking if they had changed for a twenty dollar bill, and as the victim pulled a large sum of money from their pocket the suspect stole the money from the suspect and fled on foot.

Anyone having information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

