JSO: Teen dead after motorcycle crash in Deerwood area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager has died Saturday night after a deadly motorcycle crash in the Deerwood area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 9:20 pm at the intersection of Gate Pkwy and Burnt Mill Rd.

JSO states that a male in his late teens was riding his motorcycle southbound on Gate Pkwy, while a woman was driving northbound. The driver turned into the motorcyclist’s path, where he had struck the passenger side door.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where they pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

This is the 46th traffic fatality in Duval County, per JSO. This crash marks the 11th incident involving a motorcyclist.

