JSO: Three people shot outside Kings Road gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering after an early morning shooting outside a gas station on Kings Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. Sunday at the Sunoco located at 1393 Kings Road. Officers say two victims, a woman in her late 30s and a man in his late 30s, were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The woman had been shot in the hand and leg, while the man had been shot in the foot.

While officers were still there, a third victim, a woman in her early 30s, approached and said she had been shot in the leg during the same incident.

JSO says the victims were in the front parking lot near the pumps when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled in, rolled down the front passenger window, and opened fire before leaving.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

JSO urges anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

